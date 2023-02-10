If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,100 Today

Merck & Co MRK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.69%. Currently, Merck & Co has a market capitalization of $275.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In MRK: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,052.73 today based on a price of $108.49 for MRK at the time of writing.

Merck & Co's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.