$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

Boeing BA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.26%. Currently, Boeing has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion.

Buying $100 In BA: If an investor had bought $100 of BA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $704.73 today based on a price of $211.36 for BA at the time of writing.

Boeing's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.