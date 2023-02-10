Here's How Much $100 Invested In Semler Scientific 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Semler Scientific SMLR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.26%. Currently, Semler Scientific has a market capitalization of $145.90 million.

Buying $100 In SMLR: If an investor had bought $100 of SMLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $294.21 today based on a price of $21.33 for SMLR at the time of writing.

Semler Scientific's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

