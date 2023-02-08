ñol


Volkswagen's 2022 Cash Flows Hit By Ukraine War And China's Covid Resurgence; Likely To Ease In 2023

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 8, 2023 10:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG's VWAGY 2022 sales and operating earnings were broadly in line with forecasts, but cash flow trailed expectations as supply-chain woes translated into higher unsold inventory.
  • VW's net cash flow was €5 billion in 2022, below its 2021 net cash flow of €8.6 billion.
  • VW's 2022 revenue was €279 billion, up around 12% year-on-year.
  • Operating profit before special items was €22.5 billion, which VW said was a return on sales of 8.1%, well within the range previously targeted by the company, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • VW and other automakers have struggled with production anomalies over the past year as the Ukraine war and pandemic resurgence in China hit supply chains.
  • Volkswagen expects the headwinds affecting cash flow to ease over the year ahead.
  • Hit by erratic supply chains, key components crisis, and weak demand in some markets, VW's global new vehicle sales fell 7% last year to 8.3 million.
  • Sales for the entire industry fell slightly last year to around 81 million vehicles, according to analyst estimates.
  • Worldwide sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles rose 55% to 10.5 million.
  • VW has made an aggressive push into EVs.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares are down 0.79% at $17.62 on the last check Wednesday.

