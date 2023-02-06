ñol


Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 6, 2023 5:51 PM | 1 min read
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance.

Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, which beat estimates of 22 cents per share.

"ZoomInfo continues to deliver a leading combination of growth, profitability, and free cash flow generation at scale," said Henry Schuck, founder and CEO of ZoomInfo.

"We are well-positioned to be a durable grower while compounding free cash flow over the long-term," Schuck added.

Outlook: ZoomInfo sees first-quarter revenue in a range of $299 million to $301 million versus estimates of $305.72 million. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be between 21 cents and 22 cents per share versus estimates of 22 cents per share.

ZoomInfo anticipates full-year revenue in a range of $1.275 billion to $1.285 billion versus estimates of $1.31 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in a range of 98 cents to $1 per share versus estimates of 95 cents per share.

ZI Price Action: ZoomInfo shares are down 6.86% in after hours at $26.75 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay.

