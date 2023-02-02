Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Blink Charging Stock In The Last 5 Years

Blink Charging BLNK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.91%. Currently, Blink Charging has a market capitalization of $763.99 million.

Buying $100 In BLNK: If an investor had bought $100 of BLNK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $481.09 today based on a price of $15.02 for BLNK at the time of writing.

Blink Charging's Performance Over Last 5 Years

