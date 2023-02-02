ñol


Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Blink Charging Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 2, 2023 11:06 AM | 1 min read
Blink Charging BLNK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.91%. Currently, Blink Charging has a market capitalization of $763.99 million.

Buying $100 In BLNK: If an investor had bought $100 of BLNK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $481.09 today based on a price of $15.02 for BLNK at the time of writing.

Blink Charging's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

