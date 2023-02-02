$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,400 Today

SentinelOne S has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.56%. Currently, SentinelOne has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In S: If an investor had bought $1000 of S stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,357.70 today based on a price of $17.23 for S at the time of writing.

SentinelOne's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

