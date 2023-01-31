If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $9,400 Today

KLA KLAC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.22%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of KLAC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,380.79 today based on a price of $390.71 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.