Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Corning Stock In The Last 20 Years

Corning GLW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.7%. Currently, Corning has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In GLW: If an investor had bought $1000 of GLW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,304.76 today based on a price of $34.88 for GLW at the time of writing.

Corning's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.