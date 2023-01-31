$1000 Invested In MercadoLibre 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.55%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In MELI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MELI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $32,023.99 today based on a price of $1162.16 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

