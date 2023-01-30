Here's How Much $100 Invested In CSX 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CSX CSX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.39%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion.

Buying $100 In CSX: If an investor had bought $100 of CSX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $556.72 today based on a price of $30.33 for CSX at the time of writing.

CSX's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.