$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,000 Today

Applied Mat AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.99%. Currently, Applied Mat has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,025.84 today based on a price of $112.10 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Mat's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

