$100 Invested In Micron Technology 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Micron Technology MU has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.71%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion.

Buying $100 In MU: If an investor had bought $100 of MU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $829.58 today based on a price of $63.48 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.