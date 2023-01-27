$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Texas Instruments TXN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.21%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion.

Buying $100 In TXN: If an investor had bought $100 of TXN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $556.46 today based on a price of $175.40 for TXN at the time of writing.

Texas Instruments's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

