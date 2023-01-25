Qualtrics International Inc XM shares are trading higher by 2.59% to $11.50 during Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results.

What Happened?

Qualtrics reported quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 2 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $389.10 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $381.11 million by 2%. Additionally, this sales figure is a 23.12% increase over sales of $316.04 million in the same period last year.

Qualtrics says the company sees total revenue in a range between $392 and $394 million. Qualtrics also sees FY23 revenue as low as $1.661 billion or as high as $1.669 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

"Qualtrics delivered solid results in Q4, capping off a very strong year of growth and significant operating margin expansion," said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin.

"Qualtrics continues to be critical to helping companies build deeper relationships with their employees and customers to increase revenue and operate more efficiently in a challenging market," Serafin stated.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, XM has a 52-week high of $32.81 and a 52-week low of $9.32.