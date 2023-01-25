Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Steel Dynamics 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Steel Dynamics STLD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.5%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion.

Buying $1000 In STLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of STLD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $33,206.02 today based on a price of $110.41 for STLD at the time of writing.

Steel Dynamics's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

