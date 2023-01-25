Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AbbVie Stock In The Last 10 Years

AbbVie ABBV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.72%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $260.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In ABBV: If an investor had bought $1000 of ABBV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,993.22 today based on a price of $147.31 for ABBV at the time of writing.

AbbVie's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.