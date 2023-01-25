$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,300 Today

NextEra Energy NEE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.74%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In NEE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NEE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,327.07 today based on a price of $78.30 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.