If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $9,300 Today

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.68%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,325.51 today based on a price of $31.80 for WMB at the time of writing.

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.