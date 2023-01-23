Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PACCAR Stock In The Last 20 Years

PACCAR PCAR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.91%. Currently, PACCAR has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In PCAR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PCAR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,750.96 today based on a price of $100.09 for PCAR at the time of writing.

PACCAR's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

