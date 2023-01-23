$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Teradyne TER has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.85%. Currently, Teradyne has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion.

Buying $100 In TER: If an investor had bought $100 of TER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $222.14 today based on a price of $99.52 for TER at the time of writing.

Teradyne's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

