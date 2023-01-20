ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Nordstrom Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Weak Holiday Sales

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 20, 2023 1:52 PM | 1 min read
Nordstrom Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Weak Holiday Sales

Nordstrom Inc JWN reported a 3.5% drop in net sales for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022 and lowered its annual EPS guidance.

Nordstrom cut EPS guidance to a new range of $1.50-$1.70 from $2.30-$2.60.

Nordstrom shares gained 0.5% to trade at $17.53 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nordstrom after the company released quarterly results.

  • Keybanc cut the price target on Nordstrom from $30 to $22. Keybanc analyst Noah Zatzkin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered Nordstrom price target from $25 to $19. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock.
  • Credit Suisse reduced the price target on the stock from $20 to $17. Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
  • JP Morgan cut Nordstrom price target from $15 to $13. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained the stock with an Underweight.
  • BMO Capital slashed Nordstrom price target from $23 to $20. BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel reiterated the stock with a Market Perform rating.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target on Nordstrom from $25 to $16. Evercore ISI Group analyst Omar Saad maintained the stock with an In-Line.
  • Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom price target from $20 to $13. Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce.
  • Citigroup cut Nordstrom’s price target from $21 to $17. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.

Also Check This Out Bitcoin Surpasses This Key Level; Nexo, Synthetix Among Top Gainers

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsGuidancePrice TargetIntraday UpdateMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved