$1000 Invested In Faro Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Faro Technologies FARO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.01%. Currently, Faro Technologies has a market capitalization of $502.55 million.

Buying $1000 In FARO: If an investor had bought $1000 of FARO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,730.91 today based on a price of $26.76 for FARO at the time of writing.

Faro Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.