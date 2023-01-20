If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

PENN Entertainment PENN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.6%. Currently, PENN Entertainment has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion.

Buying $100 In PENN: If an investor had bought $100 of PENN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $294.98 today based on a price of $32.44 for PENN at the time of writing.

PENN Entertainment's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

