$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,300 Today

Innovative Ind Props IIPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.31%. Currently, Innovative Ind Props has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In IIPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IIPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,280.38 today based on a price of $92.61 for IIPR at the time of writing.

Innovative Ind Props's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

