Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Honeywell Intl Stock In The Last 10 Years

Honeywell Intl HON has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.11%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion.

Buying $100 In HON: If an investor had bought $100 of HON stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $313.65 today based on a price of $204.24 for HON at the time of writing.

Honeywell Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

