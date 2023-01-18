$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,400 Today

Evergy EVRG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.96%. Currently, Evergy has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In EVRG: If an investor had bought $1000 of EVRG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,367.40 today based on a price of $60.92 for EVRG at the time of writing.

Evergy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.