If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $500 Today

Blackstone BX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.12%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion.

Buying $100 In BX: If an investor had bought $100 of BX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $484.93 today based on a price of $80.40 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

