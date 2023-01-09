$100 Invested In Moderna 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Moderna MRNA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 35.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.24%. Currently, Moderna has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion.
Buying $100 In MRNA: If an investor had bought $100 of MRNA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,267.82 today based on a price of $185.71 for MRNA at the time of writing.
Moderna's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.