A Preview Of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.Class A Common Stock's Earnings

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.Class A Common Stock ETWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.Class A Common Stock bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.Class A Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.05 0.02 EPS Actual 0.05 0.07 0.08 0.003 Price Change % -1.39% -10.9% 7.12% -11.96%

Stock Performance

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.Class A Common Stock were trading at $5.71 as of January 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

