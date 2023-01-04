These Analysts Revise Price Targets On SMART Global Holdings Following Upbeat Q1 Results

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH reported better-than-expected Q1 results after the closing bell on Tuesday.

SMART Global posted adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.57 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $465.00 million versus expectations of $447.70 million.

SMART Global shares gained 5.8% to trade at $15.99 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on SMART Global following the release of results.