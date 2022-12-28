Here's How Much $100 Invested In Danaher 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Danaher DHR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.66%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion.

Buying $100 In DHR: If an investor had bought $100 of DHR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,555.01 today based on a price of $261.88 for DHR at the time of writing.

Danaher's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

