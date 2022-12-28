$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Cigna CI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.72%. Currently, Cigna has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion.

Buying $100 In CI: If an investor had bought $100 of CI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $623.91 today based on a price of $333.60 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

