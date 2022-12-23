$100 Invested In Merck & Co 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Merck & Co MRK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.8%. Currently, Merck & Co has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion.

Buying $100 In MRK: If an investor had bought $100 of MRK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.22 today based on a price of $111.86 for MRK at the time of writing.

Merck & Co's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

