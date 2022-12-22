Here's How Much $100 Invested In General Mills 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

General Mills GIS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.46%. Currently, General Mills has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion.

Buying $100 In GIS: If an investor had bought $100 of GIS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $295.93 today based on a price of $84.62 for GIS at the time of writing.

General Mills's Performance Over Last 15 Years

