Here's How Much $100 Invested In Twilio 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Twilio TWLO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.33%. Currently, Twilio has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion.

Buying $100 In TWLO: If an investor had bought $100 of TWLO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.91 today based on a price of $51.03 for TWLO at the time of writing.

Twilio's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.