Why These Lululemon Analysts Have Boosted Their Price Targets Ahead Of Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is expected to report quarterly earnings

Lululemon is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

Lululemon shares gained 0.7% to $374.76 in pre-market trading.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup’s analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating on December 6, 2022, and raised the price target from $350 to $400. Lejuez sees around 7% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the stock on December 6, 2022, and raised the price target from $345 to $438. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Stifel’s analyst Jim Duffy maintained a Buy rating on December 5, 2022, and boosted the price target from $400 to $450. This analyst sees over 20% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Cowen & Co. analyst John Kernan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock on December 5, 2022, and raised the price target from $535 to $542. This analyst sees more than 45% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 59%.

Credit Suisse’s analyst Michael Binetti reiterated an Outperform rating on the stock on December 5, 2022, and raised the price target from $390 to $465. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 58%.

