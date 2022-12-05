$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $91,000 Today

Moderna MRNA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 137.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 146.41%. Currently, Moderna has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In MRNA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRNA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $90,850.00 today based on a price of $182.35 for MRNA at the time of writing.

Moderna's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.