Here's How Much $1000 Invested In EOG Resources 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

EOG Resources EOG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.29%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In EOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of EOG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,597.08 today based on a price of $142.65 for EOG at the time of writing.

EOG Resources's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.