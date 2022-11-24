If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,800 Today

Estee Lauder Cos EL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.39%. Currently, Estee Lauder Cos has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In EL: If an investor had bought $1000 of EL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,794.68 today based on a price of $222.69 for EL at the time of writing.

Estee Lauder Cos's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

