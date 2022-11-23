If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,100 Today

Skyworks Solutions SWKS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.09%. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion.

Buying $100 In SWKS: If an investor had bought $100 of SWKS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,074.55 today based on a price of $94.99 for SWKS at the time of writing.

Skyworks Solutions's Performance Over Last 15 Years

