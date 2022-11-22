Here's How Much $100 Invested In Micron Technology 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Micron Technology MU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.68%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion.

Buying $100 In MU: If an investor had bought $100 of MU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $728.85 today based on a price of $57.87 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.