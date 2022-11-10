$100 Invested In Waste Management 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.79%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion.

Buying $100 In WM: If an investor had bought $100 of WM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $463.98 today based on a price of $159.75 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

