If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $5,200 Today

Tyson Foods TSN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.67%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,194.14 today based on a price of $65.53 for TSN at the time of writing.

Tyson Foods's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

