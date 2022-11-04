Recap: FuboTV Q3 Earnings

FuboTV FUBO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 28.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.73.
Revenue was up $68.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 16.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FuboTV's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.69
|-0.65
|-0.67
|-0.63
|EPS Actual
|-0.45
|-0.69
|-0.57
|-0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|227.80M
|242.98M
|213.07M
|143.55M
|Revenue Actual
|221.89M
|242.02M
|231.06M
|156.69M
