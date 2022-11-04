Recap: FuboTV Q3 Earnings

FuboTV FUBO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 28.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.73.

Revenue was up $68.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 16.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuboTV's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.69 -0.65 -0.67 -0.63 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.69 -0.57 -0.59 Revenue Estimate 227.80M 242.98M 213.07M 143.55M Revenue Actual 221.89M 242.02M 231.06M 156.69M

To track all earnings releases for FuboTV visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.