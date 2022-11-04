ñol

Recap: Liberty SiriusXM Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 4, 2022 8:58 AM | 1 min read

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liberty SiriusXM posted an EPS of $0.06.

Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all earnings releases for Liberty SiriusXM Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

