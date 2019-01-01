Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liberty SiriusXM Gr missed estimated earnings by 84.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $128.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.77 which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

