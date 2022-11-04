Duke Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Duke Energy DUK reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:38 AM.
Earnings
Duke Energy missed estimated earnings by 3.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.84.
Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Duke Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|1.33
|0.96
|1.79
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|1.30
|0.94
|1.88
|Revenue Estimate
|5.90B
|6.37B
|6.53B
|7.31B
|Revenue Actual
|6.68B
|7.13B
|6.24B
|6.95B
