Duke Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Duke Energy DUK reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:38 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duke Energy missed estimated earnings by 3.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.84.

Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duke Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.33 0.96 1.79 EPS Actual 1.14 1.30 0.94 1.88 Revenue Estimate 5.90B 6.37B 6.53B 7.31B Revenue Actual 6.68B 7.13B 6.24B 6.95B

To track all earnings releases for Duke Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.