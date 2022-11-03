ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why HubSpot Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Randy Elias, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 3, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read
Why HubSpot Shares Are Trading Higher Today

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS shares are trading about 6.5% higher at $280.83 per share Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company also issued fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 guidance above estimates.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.51 and reported quarterly sales of $443.96 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $425.38 million.

HubSpot expects fourth-quarter earnings per share in the range of $0.82 and $0.84 versus the $0.79 estimate and expects sales in the range of $444 million and $446 million versus the $449.54 million estimate.

The company also expects full-year 2022 earnings per share in the range of $2.48 and $2.50 versus the $2.27 estimate and expects sales in the range of $1.705 billion and $1.707 billion versus the $1.69 billion estimate.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HUBS has a 52-week high of $866.00 and a 52-week low of $245.03.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas