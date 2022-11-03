Why HubSpot Shares Are Trading Higher Today

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS shares are trading about 6.5% higher at $280.83 per share Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company also issued fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 guidance above estimates.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.51 and reported quarterly sales of $443.96 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $425.38 million.

HubSpot expects fourth-quarter earnings per share in the range of $0.82 and $0.84 versus the $0.79 estimate and expects sales in the range of $444 million and $446 million versus the $449.54 million estimate.

The company also expects full-year 2022 earnings per share in the range of $2.48 and $2.50 versus the $2.27 estimate and expects sales in the range of $1.705 billion and $1.707 billion versus the $1.69 billion estimate.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HUBS has a 52-week high of $866.00 and a 52-week low of $245.03.