Novo Nordisk: Q3 Earnings Insights

Novo Nordisk NVO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 01:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Novo Nordisk beat estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $529.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novo Nordisk's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.80
|0.71
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.94
|0.73
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|5.81B
|5.59B
|5.67B
|5.35B
|Revenue Actual
|5.91B
|6.34B
|5.90B
|5.64B
To track all earnings releases for Novo Nordisk visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings